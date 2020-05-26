One dead, one seriously hurt after Breathitt County shooting

One person is dead and another seriously hurt after a shooting in Breathitt County.

The Breathitt County Sheriff's Office responded to the shooting Monday morning on Gross Fork Road in the War Creek community of Breathitt County.

Deputies said when they got there, they found Sharon J. King lying dead in bed. It appeared she had been shot in the face.

Her live-in boyfriend of ten years, 50-year-old Bernard Banks was found lying on the floor, also with a gunshot wound to the face. He is currently in the University of Kentucky hospital in critical condition.

After an investigation, deputies found out Banks is suffering from stage four colon cancer. He has been refusing treatment for the disease.

Deputies found a single shot 12 gauge shotgun at the scene. It was taken by the department as evidence.

