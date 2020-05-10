One displaced after Lexington fire Sunday morning

A basement apartment is uninhabitable after a fire Sunday morning at the Phoenix Apartments on Jennifer Road in Lexington.

Fire officials say they were called to the scene around 8:15 a.m. where they found heavy smoke coming out of the apartment.

Rapid response to the scene made it easier for firefighters to knock the flames down quickly, but the basement apartment took heavy damage.

The apartment above also was damaged in the fire, but not nearly as severely.

One person was treated on the scene but did not have to be taken to the hospital. No firefighters were injured.

One person has been displaced because of the fire.

No word on what may have started the fire at this time.

