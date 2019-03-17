One flown to UK Hospital following triple stabbing in Scott County

The Scott County Sheriff's Office confirms three people have been transported to the hospital with stab wounds.

According to a release by the sheriff's office, police were called to Long Lick Road in Georgetown around 9:27 p.m. Sunday evening.

Three victims were located at the scene with injuries.

One victim was airlifted to University of Kentucky hospital with a serious stab wound to the chest. Officials described the injuries as life-threatening. Two other victims were transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Preliminary investigation by sheriff's deputies discovered that all people involved knew each other.

Officials say two of the victims came to a house to confront a man who lived there. The sheriff's office says that two of the victims were in a disorder. They say the father of another victim came outside and began to assault the two of the victims.

The names of the people involved in this incident have not yet been released.