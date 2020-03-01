One in hospital after early morning shooting in Lexington

Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man with serious injuries.

According to investigators, an officer heard gunfire just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday on Jersey Street, just off Winslow Street.

The victim had left the scene by the time police arrived but showed up at a hospital a short time later. The victim was taken in for surgery. His condition is unknown at this time.

Officers did recover shell casings at the scene.

No word on possible suspects.

An investigation is ongoing.

