One injured after shooting near UK's campus

One person is recovering after shooting Sunday morning in Lexington.

Around 2 am Sunday, police responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Bolivar and S Upper streets, near the North part of the University of Kentucky's campus.

Lexington Police say that while on the scene of the shooting, they received a call about a man who had shown up to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The man's injuries were described as life-threatening when he arrived at the hospital. As of around 5 am this morning he is now in stable condition. We are unsure of his current condition.

According to police, two parties were in some type of disorder when shots were fired. At this time it is known what may have started that argument.

Police do not have any suspect information.