One taken to the hospital after Lexington shooting

Lexington police are investigating a shooting that seriously injured one person.

Police received a call just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday from an apartment building on Harrodsburg Road across from Cardinal Lane.

Officers said someone was causing a disturbance and tried to enter the victim's apartment.

According to police, the victim became angry and came downstairs. That was when the suspect, in a different apartment, became angry.

The suspect then confronted the victim, engaging in a verbal altercation. Police say the suspect then shot the victim.

Officials said the suspect was taken in for questioning.

The victim was transported to the hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries.

Police said all people involved lived in the same apartment building.