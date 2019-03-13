One injured in Pulaski County collision

The Pulaski County Sheriff is investigating after a crash that sent a woman to UK Hospital.

The Sheriff says it happened on KY 461 around 10 a.m. According to investigators, the woman, identified as Loretta Baker, was traveling northbound when she crossed over the center line and slammed head-on into a tractor-trailer that was waiting to make a left turn onto Pin Oak Drive.

Pulaski County EMS treated Baker on-scene before she was airlifted to UK Hospital. The extent of her injuries remains unknown.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.