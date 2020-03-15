One injured in Sunday morning Lexington shooting

Lexington police are working to identify a suspect after an overnight shooting.

It happened around 3 a.m. near a private club on Winchester Road near the Liberty Road intersection.

Officers say an argument broke out at the club that escalated into shots being fired.

One man, who remains unidentified was shot at the scene. Friends reportedly took him to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police found shell casings at the scene, and say some cars were also hit by bullets.

Information is still coming into the WKYT newsroom on the investigation. This story will be updated with additional details as they are released.

