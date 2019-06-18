One injured in shooting on busy Lexington street

One person is injured after a shooting on a busy Lexington street.

Police were called out to East Seventh Street and Lancaster Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They had reports of people in two cars firing shots at each other.

Officers found one victim, with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the number of shootings are down this year. but for the folks in the neighborhood, they say it's still unacceptable.

"It doesn't matter whether numbers are down or numbers are up," said Lieutenant Matt Brotherton. "That doesn't matter. What matters is one is too many and it's unacceptable for this to be happening anywhere in the city, much less here at a busy intersection during the middle of the day."

At this point, they have not released any details on a suspect or suspects.

