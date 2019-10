One person was taken to the hospital following a two-car crash Wednesday morning in Lexington.

Police say it happened just before 9 a.m. on Reynolds Road and Shillito Park Road.

According to investigators, two cars collided at the intersection.

One driver had to be cut out of their vehicle because of damage to the door.

That person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, police don't believe any charges will be filed.