Victim identified in deadly Montgomery County motorcycle crash

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Authorities say one man is dead and a woman is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Montgomery County.
The crash was on Welch Road near Ky. 213.
Someone living nearby was the first to report the crash around 5:30 a.m.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said a man and woman were on the motorcycle when it went off the road.
The coroner identified the man who died as 45-year-old Bobby Dwayne Tabor.
The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.