Victim identified in deadly Montgomery County motorcycle crash

Updated: Tue 1:08 PM, Jul 16, 2019

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Authorities say one man is dead and a woman is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Montgomery County.

The crash was on Welch Road near Ky. 213.

Someone living nearby was the first to report the crash around 5:30 a.m.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said a man and woman were on the motorcycle when it went off the road.

The coroner identified the man who died as 45-year-old Bobby Dwayne Tabor.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

 
