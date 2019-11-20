One killed in Estill Co. crash

Officials say one person is dead after a head-on crash Wednesday morning in Estill County.

It happened around 7:30 on Kentucky 89, also known as Spout Springs Road, near the Powell County line.

A Kentucky State Police accident reconstruction team was on the scene, trying to figure out what caused the crash.

Details are limited, but officials say two vehicles collided head on, leaving one person dead.

We're not sure if anyone else was injured, or how many people were in each car.

Officials say there was a second crash though, as the driver of that car was trying to avoid the first crash. The person in that car was not injured.

A portion of Spout Springs Road was still closed at noon.