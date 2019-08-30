One killed in Grant Co. crash on I-75

An Ohio woman is dead after a crash on Interstate 75 Friday morning.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck happened about 10 a.m. near the 151-mile marker between Corinth and Williamstown.

Investigators say 54-year-old Ae Sook Kim, of Mason, Ohio, was driving southbound when she lost control of her Honda Pilot and ran off the side of the road. The Sheriff’s Office says Kim was thrown from the vehicle, which rolled over several times.

Kim was taken to St. Elizabeth Grant where she was pronounced dead.

