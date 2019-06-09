One killed in Jessamine County house fire

A man has died in an early morning fire in Woodford County.

Photo: WKYT/Chelsea Jones

Firefighters say they were called to Carroll Lane around 5 a.m. When they arrived, they say they could see heavy black smoke coming from the home.

Crews faced an additional challenge after learning a man in the home, 48-year-old Ronnie Hall, was on oxygen for health reasons, and that oxygen tanks were stored in the home.

The Jessamine County Coroner has confirmed that Hall did not survive the fire. The coroner says he most likely died of smoke inhalation. His body has been taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

Investigators are still trying to determine what started the fire, but say that Hall was a smoker, which may have ignited a flame around his oxygen.

Firefighters say the flames were confined to one bedroom in the home.

