Boyd County deputy jailer killed in crash on I-64

Thomas Meaux served as a deputy jailer at the Boyd County Detention Center. (Source: WSAZ)
OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WKYT) Kentucky State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash Sunday afternoon in Carter County.

According to a release by state police, troopers were called to the 155-mile marker of 1-64 at around 2:50 pm. Thomas Meaux, age 49 of Ashland, KY, was pronounced dead at the scene.

WSAZ reports that Meaux served as a deputy jailer at the Boyd County Detention Center.

Through investigation by officials, it was discovered that Meaux lost control of his car and struck a guardrail before going into a ditch.

An autopsy has been scheduled, and toxicology results are pending. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected as contributing factors.

Kentucky State Police are investigating the crash.

 
