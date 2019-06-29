One killed, multiple people injured in 12-vehicle crash in Lyon Co.

By  | 
Posted:

EDDYVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) – Kentucky State Police are investigating after a multiple vehicle collision on Interstate 24, east of Eddyville Kentucky.

According to investigators, a semi-truck traveling eastbound on the interstate slammed into traffic that had stopped due to construction. Witnesses tell police inattention on the part of the semi driver, identified as 42-year-old Coleman Strachman, was a contributing factor in the crash.

19-year-old Jace Smothers, of Norton, Kansas, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lyon Co. Coroner. Smothers was a passenger in a van registered to Missouri-based Christ In Youth Incorporated, which was carrying multiple people.

22 people were injured in the wreck, including 2 who remain in critical condition.

I-24 was closed for hours while police worked the scene. It has since reopened.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus