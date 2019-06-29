One killed, multiple people injured in 12-vehicle crash in Lyon Co.

Kentucky State Police are investigating after a multiple vehicle collision on Interstate 24, east of Eddyville Kentucky.

According to investigators, a semi-truck traveling eastbound on the interstate slammed into traffic that had stopped due to construction. Witnesses tell police inattention on the part of the semi driver, identified as 42-year-old Coleman Strachman, was a contributing factor in the crash.

19-year-old Jace Smothers, of Norton, Kansas, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lyon Co. Coroner. Smothers was a passenger in a van registered to Missouri-based Christ In Youth Incorporated, which was carrying multiple people.

22 people were injured in the wreck, including 2 who remain in critical condition.

I-24 was closed for hours while police worked the scene. It has since reopened.

