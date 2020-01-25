One killed, one injured after shots fired at Bowling Green restaurant

Police in Bowling Green are investigating after a deadly shooting at a restaurant Friday night.

According to television station WBKO, police were called to the O’Charley’s on Scottsville Road around 10 p.m.

When they arrived, officers say they found 21-year-old Elijsha Taylor and 40-year-old Michael Russell both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene, and Russell was taken to a hospital for treatment.

An O’Charley’s employee told WBKO the shooting had escalated from a fight that took place outside the restaurant.

No word at this time what started the fight, but police say the incident doesn’t appear to be random and say there is no danger to the public.

