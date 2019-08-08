One killed, woman and child hurt in Boyd Co. crash

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 6:36 AM, Aug 08, 2019

ASHLAND, Ky. (WKYT) - Troopers suspect alcohol was a contributing factor in a deadly crash that injured a woman and a child.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday on Route 5 in the Summit community of Boyd County.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday on Route 5 in the Summit community of Boyd County.

Kentucky State Police said Jason G. Hall, 41, of Ashland, misjudged a turn and struck a guardrail. Hall then continued driving in the southbound lane where he struck a 2018 Subaru.

Hall died at the scene.

The driver of the Subaru, Gayla Scott, 67, of Flatwoods, and her juvenile passenger were taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation by Trooper Bobby King.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus