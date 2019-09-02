Families enjoy last day of pool season in Lexington

Labor Day signals the last day of pool season for several local pools. For many people with the day off, heading out to soak up the sun was an easy decision.

"It's the last day of summer, we had the day off of school," Brad Farley said. "We figured we would try to make the most of it. I found out as we were coming here that it was the last day for Woodland Park pool."

The last day of the pool season was quite the splash at the Woodland pool. Events over the summer brought in a lot of visitors.

"Ever since we came here for the Woodland Art Fair, the kids have been bugging me about that pirate ship," Farley said. "Now they've discovered the slide. They are really big about that. Other than that I think they've taken a liking to the floating alligator out there."

As temperatures cool off, families will be finding other ways to spend their free time.

"As it starts getting really cold, then we hit up the mall for the play place there," Farley said. "They have more snacks and food there. There's a common theme with my kids between doing fun things and eating."

As long as there are snacks, the Farley family can make any activity fun, any time of year.