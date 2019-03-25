One man dead after bike and pickup collide in Laurel County

One man is dead after being hit by a truck in Laurel County. According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, the victim was on a bicycle at the time of the crash.

The bicyclist was riding south on Kentucky 490 about three miles north of London around 9:30 Sunday night.

A truck, driving the same direction as the bicycle, allegedly crashed into the bike.

The bicyclist, 56-year-old Charles Lee Johnson. was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, Clarence B. Feltner, was reportedly uninjured.

An investigation into the crash by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office is ongoing.