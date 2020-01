The Madison County coroner confirms that one person was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Saturday morning.

The coroner was called to the scene around 9:30 a.m. He says a single truck had overturned on Crooksville Road.

Robert Drake, 78 of Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say at some point Drake lost control and overturned his truck. The coroner says that the weather could have been a factor in the crash.