A man is in UK Hospital after being shot in Lexington.

Police said the suspect shot the victim while he was sitting in a car on Spangler Drive.

The victim and another person then drove to Appian Way and Armstrong Mill, where they flagged down an officer for help.

At last check, the victim was in surgery at UK hospital.

Police are still looking for the shooter, but they said that person and victim know each other.

Officers are interviewing witnesses about what happened.