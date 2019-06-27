$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Florence

Someone is having a great Thursday after winning big in the lottery.

The Kentucky Lottery says a $1 million ticket was sold in Florence for Wednesday night's drawing.

The winning numbers were: 1-5-16-22-54 and the Powerball was 24. The winner matched the first five numbers, but not the Powerball.

The Kentucky Lottery is working through its security procedures before identifying the name and location of the retailer.

The retailer will receive $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The winner(s) has 180 days to claim the prize.

Saturday night's Powerball jackpot is an estimated $137 million.

