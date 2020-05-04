One new COVID-19 case reported in Lexington on Monday

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has released its daily update on COVID-19 cases in Lexington.

According to the health department's Monday update, there are now 293 cases in Lexington. That’s just one new case since Sunday.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the city. The city's total number of deaths is at nine.

The health department says 69% of the city's COVID-19 patients have been released from isolation and are improving at home and expected to recover.

The current official state numbers are 5,130 cases, with 253 total deaths.