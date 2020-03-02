One of horses surviving herd shot in Floyd County finds forever home

Earlier this year, twenty horses were found shot and killed in Floyd County.

The afternoon of March 2nd, one of the surviving horses, Knox, has a new forever home.

Knox's new owner Vicki Baumgardner says she cannot wait to welcome the horse.

People who know Knox say he's a pretty proud guy.

"He's very happy. As you can see, he loves the camera," says Kentucky Humane Society director of equine Shara Wiesenauer.

But in just his 9 months of life, Knox hasn't had it easy. He is just one of three surviving horses out of a herd of 21 that was shot this past December in Floyd County. He's spent the past couple of months at Willow Hope Farm in Simpsonville, preparing to find a forever home.

That day has finally come.

"A couple of weeks ago we heard that Knox was available for adoption, and so I looked at my husband and he looked at me, and he was like "uhh ohh!" says Baumgardner.

As an animal lover, it's been hard for her to imagine Knox's pain.

"I have no words, I just have no words, it just breaks my heart to think that anybody would be so cruel as to do this, it's just unbelievable," says Baumgardner.

Baumgardner is determined to give Knox a better life.

"Most horses are very forgiving and pretty loving if you approach them the right way," says Baumgardner.

When Baumgardner first met Knox she knew they would be a great pair.

"He's all fuzzy and warm, so I just stood there and scratched him and he's very smart, he seems to be a very bright boy, very friendly and we just made friends then and there," says Baumgardner.

As for how Knox is feeling about his new owner? He's giving a big smile.

Investigators don't know who shot the horses in Knox's herd. The reward to find them is up to $23,000 dollars.