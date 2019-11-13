One-on-one with Gov. Bevin before the recanvass

A recanvass of the results in the race for Kentucky governor is set for Thursday.

WKYT's Hillary Thornton talked to Governor Matt Bevin, R-Kentucky, about his mindset ahead of the recanvass.

Bevin said he's unsure what his next move will be if the results stay the same.

As the total stands, Governor-elect Andy Beshear, D-Kentucky, has a roughly 5,000 vote lead versus Bevin.

The current governor says he understands a recanvass is part of the process, and he recognizes a change in the outcome is unlikely.

Bevin says he's focused on the bigger picture: verifying the integrity of the election.

"Just as we are trying to make sure there is integrity in the voting process, we are also working to make sure there is integrity in the transition process from one governor to the next," said Bevin.

For now, Bevin says his office is working with Beshear's transition team.

"Because there are very good odds, he could be the next governor. Right now, he is numerically ahead and would seemingly be the next governor, and if that is corroborated and held up through this process, I will be his number one cheerleader," Bevin said. "We want this state to move forward, so it is absolutely about the integrity of the process more than anything else."

A group of concerned voters raised concerns about irregularities and potential fraud. They want the attorney general's office to investigate their claims thoroughly.

The governor agreed with those concerns and said they could not be addressed through a simple recanvass.

The Office of the Secretary of State released a statement Wednesday, saying all concerns regarding the 2019 general election have been submitted to the Election Integrity Task Force. That group includes the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and U.S. Attorneys for the Eastern and Western District.

Spokesperson Lillie Ruschell says no member of the Election Integrity Task Force has raised any concerns to Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes.

The recanvass is set for 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14.