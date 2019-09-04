One person found with gunshot wound in Frankfort parking garage

One person is in the hospital after being found with a gunshot wound in a parking garage in Frankfort.

Police responded to a parking garage in downtown Frankfort between St. Clair Street and Catfish Alley around 12:30 Wednesday morning.

The person found with a gunshot wound was taken to an area hospital.

Police talked with possible witnesses at Brick Alley nightclub across the street from the garage.

They have not released any details about possible suspects or the condition of the victim.

