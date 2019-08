One person is in the hospital after an accident at a Lexington rock quarry.

It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday at Vulcan Materials on Manchester Street near South Forbes Road.

Fire officials say when they got to the scene, a person was brought out the them.

They have not said how that person was hurt.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

WKYT has reached out to Vulcan Materials for comment.