One person is dead after a crash in Knox County

One person is dead after a crash Friday in Knox County.

Kentucky State Police say they received a call of a single-vehicle collision on Ky 459 in the Barbourville community after 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police say 22-year-old Jeremiah Jackson, of London, was driving a Dodge Challenger south on Ky 459. Investigation suggests his vehicle crossed the center line entering the northbound lane. The car veered off the road and struck a tree on the driver side.

Jackson was taken by Knox County EMS to taken to Barbourville ARH Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

State Police are continuing to investigate the crash.