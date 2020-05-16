One person killed in Madison County crash involving a motorcycle

One person is dead after a collision involved a motorcycle and a car in Madison County Saturday.

According to the Waco Volunteer Fire/Rescue Facebook page, they responded to the crash around 2:15 p.m. in the area of Flint Road and College Hill Road.

They say one person was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

Kentucky State Police and the Richmond Police Department are handling the investigation.