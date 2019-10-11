One person taken to hospital after Lexington shooting

Police say the incident happened off Nicholasville Road around 8 p.m. on Larkin Road.
By  | 
Posted:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One man is in the hospital following a shooting Friday night in Lexington.

Police say the incident happened off Nicholasville Road around 8 p.m. on Larkin Road.

According to Lexington Police, two men were involved in a disagreement at a Speedway gas station. At some point, police say the men walked outside to Larkin Road, where one man shot the other.

The victim was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

Police have said the victim is not cooperating with the investigation.

No arrests have been made.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus