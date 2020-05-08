One person taken to hospital after Lexington stabbing

One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Lexington.

It happened Friday morning around 10:30 on Virginia Avenue.

Police say the two people involved in the incident knew each other, but they don’t know what led to the stabbing.

We're told the victim was stabbed in the chest and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say when officers approached the suspect he resisted, but they were able to take him into custody. They say the suspect is facing assault and resisting arrest charges.

Police haven't yet released the suspect's name.