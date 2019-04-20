One sent to hospital after Boyle County collision

Police, fire crews, and EMS were called to the scene of a dramatic collision in Danville on Friday.

Police say the crash happened around 1 p.m. along Hustonville Road and Lisa Avenue.

According to investigators, a Honda Civic was traveling northbound on Hustonville Road when it collided into the back of a Toyota Corolla that was stopped in traffic. The impact sent the Corolla into a Jeep Cherokee that was stopped just ahead.

A passenger in the Civic was taken to Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

No other injuries were reported.

