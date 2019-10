Police are looking for a suspect after one person was sent to the hospital after a shooting at a busy Lexington intersection.

The gunfire happened at West Main Street and Oliver Lewis Way around 8 p.m. Tuesday following a chase between two vehicles.

The victim was taken to UK Hospital with non-life-threatening injured.

Police believe the victim and the suspect know each other.

Investigators say they are looking for a dark-colored Mustang, possibly blue or black.