One sent to hospital, juvenile in custody after shooting near Lexington brewery

Police investigate near the intersection of Jefferson Street and West Sixth after several shell casings were found near the scene of a reported shooting. (Photo: WKYT)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Police are investigating after a shooting early Saturday morning near the West Sixth Brewery.

Officers say they received a report of shots fired just before 3 a.m.

When they arrived, investigators found multiple shell casings, a damaged window to the brewery, and an abandoned vehicle on nearby Jefferson Street.

The vehicle had several bullet holes in the driver’s side. Police believe the vehicle was driven by the victim, who later showed up at Good Samaritan Hospital a short time later with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to UK Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police say a juvenile was taken into custody following a short foot pursuit and is being questioned as a potential suspect in the shooting.

 
