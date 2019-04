A man is in the hospital after being shot in Lexington.

Police say it happened early Sunday morning on South Limestone near the Crumzz Bar and Grill.

According to investigators, four men in a dark car pulled up and started firing shots.

That's when people on the street started firing shots back.

One person was hit by gunfire and is seriously injured, but in stable condition.

Police say a nearby car was also struck by gunfire.

No arrests have been reported in the incident.