One seriously injured in Laurel County three-vehicle collision

A person was seriously injured in a collision along Hal Rogers Parkway about seven miles west of London on Thursday.

Reconstruction units say a Jeep SUV was traveling eastbound passing another vehicle when the driver lost control, sideswiping a westbound tractor-trailer.

The SUV then crossed both east and westbound lanes, hitting a guardrail before crossing the westbound lane again and colliding with a second tractor-trailer.

The Jeep finally came to rest in the middle of the roadway on its side.

The driver was seriously injured and was airlifted to UK Med Center for treatment. No word on the driver’s current condition.

Neither tractor-trailer driver was injured in the crash.

