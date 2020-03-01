One seriously injured in Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – A man is seriously injured after a crash in Lexington Saturday night along Laketower Drive.

Investigators say the driver lost control of his vehicle shortly after pulling out of a parking lot.

The vehicle reportedly hit a fence and then flipped.

Firefighters had to help get the driver and a female passenger out of the vehicle.

The woman suffered minor injuries, but police say the driver is in serious condition.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police say drugs and alcohol may have played a role in the wreck.

An investigation is ongoing.

 
