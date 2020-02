Georgetown Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the Walmart parking lot Friday.

Police say it started as a robbery around 9 p.m. At some point, the robbery victim was shot.

According to police, that victim drove himself to a Speedway gas station to get help and was taken to a hospital. Police tell WKYT that the victim's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made at this time, but police are working to identify a suspect.