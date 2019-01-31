One sought in Laurel County cigarette burglary

The Laurel County Sheriff has released a surveillance photograph in the hopes someone from the public can identify a suspect in a burglary early Thursday morning.

According to the Sheriff, the burglar stole cigarettes from the Lakeside Market in southwestern Laurel County off of Flatwoods Road. Investigators say the theft happened around 1:15 a.m.

Investigators say the suspect forced entry to the store through a doorway.

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600, or message then on their Facebook page.

