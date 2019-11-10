One taken to hospital after shooting in Danville

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released. (Photo: WKYT)
By  | 
Posted:

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) – A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg in a shooting in Danville.

Police say they were called to Smith Street just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, was treated at the scene before being taken to Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center. He has since been released from the hospital.

Investigators are still determining what led to the shooting and identifying all individuals involved.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Danville Police Department at (859) 238-1220.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus