One taken to hospital after shooting in Danville

A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg in a shooting in Danville.

Police say they were called to Smith Street just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, was treated at the scene before being taken to Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center. He has since been released from the hospital.

Investigators are still determining what led to the shooting and identifying all individuals involved.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Danville Police Department at (859) 238-1220.

