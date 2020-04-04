One wanted in Lexington hotel robbery

Officers in Lexington are investigating a motel robbery that happened Friday afternoon.

According to a release from the Lexington Police Department the robbery happened at the Super 8 motel on Buena Vista Road around 2:30 p.m.

Investigators say a man came into the hotel lobby carrying a gun and demanded cash. When he received the cash he reportedly ran off on foot

The motel employee says the suspect is a man in his late 20’s, standing about 5’6”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600.

