Can mosquitoes carry COVID-19?

COVID-19 has spread fast and has left folks wondering how else it can spread.

One way it cannot be spread is through one pesky insect.

"As far as we know now, mosquitoes are not a known vector for the coronavirus. It is understandable that people would be concerned when we have things like West Nile Virus that are out there and transmitted by mosquitoes," Jonathan Larson, Entomologist with UK Extension, said. "But according to the World Health Organization, CDC, The American Mosquito Control Association this is not something we have to worry about."

Which is a breathe of fresh air, especially considering that mosquitoes will be popping up more and more before too long.

"Kentucky is an ideal habitat for mosquitoes. They are semi-aquatic," Larson said. "It has been a wet year so far so it seems like we may end up with more mosquito. I mean, that's one possible prediction."

That means that with so many people getting outdoors to grab some fresh air and exercise, mosquitoes are something we should still be on the lookout for.

"People do need to be concerned there are other issues that can come up that we shouldn't forget about just because of coronavirus. West Nile is, of course, one with mosquitoes," Larson said. "We saw an encephalitis outbreak in some northern states last year with mosquitoes."

So as temperatures warm up, make sure to not leave standing water near your home, and grab an insect repellent as you head outside.

Let's hope mosquitoes choose to social distance, too, and maintain a 6 ft distance away from all of us.