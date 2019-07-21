One woman is dead after crash in Pulaski County

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office says one woman is dead after a crash.

According to the sheriff's office, the accident occurred either sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday morning on East KY 452.

Investigation shows that Kimberly Lane, 37 of Waynesburg, was driving west on KY 452 when her Chevy pickup truck ran off the shoulder of the roadway and struck a tree.

The sheriff's office says that Lane was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Lane received severe trauma from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner.

Science Hill Fire and Somerset/Pulaski County EMS were also on scene.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office are investigating the accident.