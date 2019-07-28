One woman is dead after crash involving tractor in Warren County

Kentucky State Police say one woman is dead after a crash involving an agriculture tractor in Warren County Saturday morning.

Police say 67-year-old Garry L. Willoughby had been driving southbound in an agriculture tractor, towing a piece of equipment.

They say, 34-year-old Megan M. Davidson, was driving when her car struck the rear of Willoughby's tractor.

Davidson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Warren County Coroner's Office.

Willoughby was transported to Tristar Skyline Medical Center Hospital in Nashville.

The investigation into the accident is still ongoing.