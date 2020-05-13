Online training prepares Red River Gorge rescuers for effective response

While the Red River Gorge remains closed due to COVID-19, the Wolfe County Search & Rescue team is using this time to conduct more training so they’re ready to go once things open back up.

Training has always been a presence for the team, but, even that has changed for them as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

According to John May, the chief of the Wolf County Search & Rescue Team (WCSART), Spring and Fall would normally be their busiest time, completing roughly 50 to 60 rescues a year.

“During the spring break-time period when unemployment started to happen, we had a lot of people coming into the Red River Gorge area. We actually had 5 rescues in a week,” says May.

Now, that has all changed, as COVID-19 caused hiking trails in the Red River Gorge to be closed.

May says this has provided them a chance to take a bit of a breather, but they’re still using this time wisely by completing required training. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the team’s training has changed into a virtual form as they stayed healthy at home while learning wilderness navigation.

“He was able to take the equipment that we use, like compasses, put on those maps show us how you would use that in a wilderness environment almost like he was sitting there across from us doing that training.”

Once the Red River Gorge and other trails open up back up for the public, May says his team will be ready with a new set of guidelines they’ll follow to make sure everyone stays safe and healthy during a rescue.

“We test-fitted our medics on our team to be able to wear respirators, that’s required by OSHA. We set up a washing station on the truck, so when we come out of the fields we can clean our hands. We have hand sanitizer for all of the team members to carry with them. If we come upon an individual that’s not wearing a mask, we also have masks that we can put on those subjects.”

May says that while the rescue team’s training courses are required on a monthly bases, these classes help their team stay sharp and ready to go for when they have to complete any type of rescue they may encounter.

