Only 16 remain in quest to become nation's top speller

Middle and elementary school students from across the country shine on the national stage, spelling words they may have never even heard before.

National Spelling Bee trophy is up for grabs (Source: Gray DC)

After competitions across the country, more than 500 made the trip to National Harbor, Md. to compete for the crown. Thursday began with 50 still in the running, now, only 16 remain.

They are:

Rishik Gandhasri - San Jose, California

Simone Kaplan - Davie, Florida

Aisha Randhawa - Corona, California

Erin Howard - Huntsville, Alabama

Nicholas D'Sa - Tustin, California

Saketh Sundar - Clarksville, Maryland

Alice Liu - Chesterfield, Missouri

Yolanda Ni - Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Navneeth Murali - Edison, New Jersey

Colette Giezentanner - Saint Louis, Missouri

Shruthika Padhy - Cherry Hill, New Jersey

Sohum Sukhatankar - Dallas, Texas

Abhijay Kodali - Flower Mound, Texas

Christopher Serrao - Whitehouse Station, New Jersey

Rohan Raja - Irving, Texas

Hephzibah Sujoe - Fort Worth, Texas

You can catch our interviews with those who made, and those who just missed out in the video player above.

The final rounds of the Bee will start Thursday, May 30th at 8:30 p.m. (EST).

