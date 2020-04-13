Only one new COVID-19 case reported Monday in Lexington; 60% of patients are home, recovering

There's good news in Lexington's fight against COVID-19.

The health department reported only one additional case Monday, bringing the city's current total of cases to 205 with 7 deaths.

Also, no new deaths were reported Monday.

More good news is that, according to the health department, about 60% of the city's COVID-19 patients have been released from isolation and are improving at home and expected to recover.

The current official state numbers are 1,963 total cases and 97 total deaths.