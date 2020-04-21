Only one new COVID-19 case reported in Lexington Tuesday

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported only one new COVID-19 case Tuesday and no new deaths.

This comes after the health department reported zero new cases on Monday.

Officials said Monday that until there’s widespread testing overall, they won't know what the true prevalence of COVID-19 is in Lexington. They said they are hopeful the numbers are trending lower lately because social/physical distancing measures are working. It’s important to stay the course and keep following the guidelines.

According to the health department's website, 78% of the city's COVID-19 patients have been released from isolation and are improving at home and expected to recover.

The city's current total of cases is now to 222 with 7 deaths.

The current official state numbers are 3,050 total cases and 154 total deaths.