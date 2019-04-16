Orange Cream Ale-8 rolling out later this week

A limited time debut of Orange Cream Ale-8 will roll out starting this week.

Ale-8 One said the new flavor will be seasonal, and only available in certain areas of Kentucky.

The new flavor will be first Thursday at the BP on Fulton Road in Winchester.

Then Friday, there will be a release at The Corner Store on Levee Road in Mt. Sterling.

Next Thursday, April 15, the sodas will be released at the Circle K on Richmond Road in Lexington.

The last location to receive the new flavor will be Gumbo Yaya on East Brannon Road in Lexington. That will be on Friday, April 26.

The first 200 people at fountain pop-ups in each location will get a free sample and a souvenir cup, according to the brand's Twitter account.